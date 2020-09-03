Energy
Chevron restores production at five Gulf of Mexico platforms

Nakul Iyer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Chevron Corp said it has redeployed all essential personnel and restored production at five of its six operated platforms in the Gulf of Mexico that were shut due to storms Marco and Laura.

"Chevron's onshore facilities are operating and continue to supply our customers," the company said on its website.

The company said it began the restart process on Aug. 27.

Catastrophic damage to power lines and communications outages have weighed on U.S. Gulf Coast refineries' post-Hurricane Laura assessments and on offshore oil and gas production.

