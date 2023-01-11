US Markets
Chevron restarts production at Wheatstone gas plant

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

January 11, 2023 — 04:30 am EST

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp's CVX.N Wheatstone domestic gas plant has restarted activities and re-commenced supply to the Western Australia gas market, a spokesperson for the oil and gas explorer's Australian unit said on Wednesday.

Gas supply to Western Australia had been cut due to an equipment failure that knocked out Chevron's 215 terajoules a day Wheatstone domestic gas plant on Jan. 5.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
