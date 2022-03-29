Chevron reschedules California refinery strike talks -union official

By Erwin Seba

SAN ANTONIO, March 29 (Reuters) - Talks between Chevron Corp CVX.N and the United Steelworkers union (USW) to end a California refinery strike were pushed back one day at the company's request, a union official said on Tuesday in San Antonio.

B.K. White, first vice president of USW Local 12-5, which represents 500 striking workers at Chevron's 245,271 barrel-per-day Richmond, California, refinery, said the talks were moved from Tuesday to Wednesday.

A Chevron spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

White spoke to Reuters at a protest by about 50 USW members from California, Utah and Texas outside a San Antonio hotel where a Chevron executive was speaking on the topic of motivating employees at a conference by the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers.

White said Local 5 believes Chevron wants to draw out talks while it tests the resolve of striking employees to stay off their jobs without pay.

"They're trying to see how many of our people will cross the picket line," White said.

The workers went on strike on March 21 after talks between the two sides broke down one day after Chevron removed the union members from the refinery following a strike notice by the USW.

Chevron continues to run the refinery with supervisors and managers. It has not discussed specific units or production levels but has said the plant continues to operate and deliver products to consumers.

A jet fuel hydrotreater was shut last week at the refinery, according to a regulatory filing, which lifted diesel and jet prices in California markets last week, according to West Coast refined products traders.

Local 12-5 has been seeking a 5% pay increase for workers at the San Francisco-area refinery on top a 12% pay raise over four years negotiated in February between the USW International union and U.S. refinery owners.

The 5% increase would offset the impact of rising health-care costs, the union has said.

Tim Keblis, who is a member of USW Local 12-931 representing workers at Chevron's Salt Lake City refinery, said he came to San Antonio because workers at the Utah refinery are seeing pay increases being wiped out by rising housing costs in the area.

"Housing has gone up 48%," Keblis said. "Our new members can't buy a house."

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Marguerita Choy)

