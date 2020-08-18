Chevron reports fire at Pasadena, Texas facility

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N on Tuesday reported a fire at its 112,229-barrel-per-day (bpd) Pasadena, Texas facility, as per a community information line.

"At this time, flames, smoke may be noticeable to the community. We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," the company reported.

Chevron was not immediately available for a comment.

(Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

