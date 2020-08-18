US Markets
Chevron reports fire at Pasadena, Texas facility

K. Sathya Narayanan Reuters
Chevron Corp on Tuesday reported a fire at its 112,229-barrel-per-day (bpd) Pasadena, Texas facility, as per a community information line.

"At this time, flames, smoke may be noticeable to the community. We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," the company reported.

Chevron was not immediately available for a comment.

