Chevron Reopens Leviathan Gas Field Operations Following 33-Day Halt

Chevron Corporation CVX, a U.S.-based integrated oil and gas company, has successfully resumed full production operations at the strategically vital Leviathan gas and condensate field, located in the Mediterranean Sea off Israel’s coast, following a temporary suspension triggered by escalating geopolitical tensions. This development marks a significant milestone not only for the company but also for the broader Eastern Mediterranean energy landscape, reinforcing the region’s role as a critical natural gas supplier.

Strategic Importance of the Leviathan Gas Field

The Leviathan field stands as one of the largest offshore natural gas discoveries globally, originally identified in 2010 near Haifa, Israel. Since commencing production in December 2019 under Phase 1A, it has evolved into a cornerstone of regional energy security. The field supplies natural gas to Israel’s domestic market, as well as key export destinations such as Egypt and Jordan, strengthening cross-border energy cooperation.

With annual sales reaching approximately 10.8 billion cubic meters (“bcm”) last year, Leviathan has proven its ability to deliver consistent output even amid complex geopolitical conditions. The field’s operational resilience underscores its critical role in stabilizing energy supply chains across the region.

Temporary Suspension and Rapid Recovery

Operations at Leviathan were halted for 33 days following a directive from Israel’s energy authorities, issued under heightened security concerns linked to the ongoing conflict with Iran. Acting on official recommendations, Chevron temporarily shut down production to ensure the safety of infrastructure and personnel.

Despite the disruption, the consortium demonstrated remarkable efficiency in restoring operations. The swift resumption highlights Chevron’s robust risk management capabilities and the consortium’s ability to navigate geopolitical volatility without long-term damage to production capacity.

Partner company NewMed Energy confirmed that the interruption is not expected to materially impact its 2026 cash flows, signaling strong financial resilience and operational continuity.

Ownership Structure and Consortium Dynamics

The Leviathan consortium is composed of three primary stakeholders, each playing a vital role in the project’s development and operations. Chevron operates the field through its subsidiary with a 39.66% stake, maintaining overall operational control. NewMed Energy, part of the Delek Group, holds the largest share at 45.34%, while Ratio Energies LP owns the remaining 15%.

This collaborative structure enables a balanced distribution of expertise, capital investment and strategic oversight, ensuring the field’s continued growth and operational excellence.

Infrastructure Expansion and Capacity Growth

A major highlight during the suspension period was the completion of a third pipeline connecting the Leviathan reservoir to its offshore production platform. This infrastructure upgrade significantly enhances the field’s operational efficiency and scalability.

With the addition of this pipeline and accompanying platform enhancements, Leviathan’s production capacity has increased to approximately 14 bcm per year. This expansion aligns with the consortium’s long-term vision of transforming Leviathan into a regional energy powerhouse capable of meeting rising demand across multiple markets.

The pipeline project, originally delayed due to earlier conflicts following the October 2023 Hamas attack, demonstrates the consortium’s commitment to overcoming operational setbacks and maintaining project momentum.

Future Development: Phase 1B Expansion Plans

Looking ahead, the Leviathan consortium is advancing plans for Phase 1B, a major expansion initiative designed to further elevate production capacity. The first stage of this phase, backed by a $2.36 billion final investment decision, aims to increase output to approximately 21 bcm annually.

Scheduled for completion in the second half of 2029, Phase 1B represents a transformative step in unlocking the field’s full potential. Approval from Israel’s Energy and Infrastructure Ministry has already been secured, reinforcing regulatory support for the project’s expansion.

While uncertainties remain regarding the impact of ongoing regional tensions, the consortium continues to move forward with strategic confidence, signaling a strong long-term commitment.

Growing Exports to Egypt and Regional Energy Integration

A key driver of Leviathan’s growth strategy is the expansion of natural gas exports to Egypt, a critical energy partner. An amended agreement finalized in 2025 significantly increases export volumes, with total shipments expected to reach 130 bcm over the contract period.

This agreement not only strengthens bilateral energy ties but also positions Leviathan as a central hub in the Eastern Mediterranean gas network. The increased exports support Egypt’s role as a regional gas processing and re-export center, enhancing overall market integration.

Approval for expanded exports was granted in December 2025, further setting the project’s commercial viability and long-term revenue potential.

Economic and Geopolitical Implications

The resumption of production at Leviathan carries far-reaching economic and geopolitical implications. For Israel, it reinforces energy independence and export capabilities. For Chevron, this underscores its ability to operate effectively in high-risk environments while maintaining profitability.

Moreover, the field’s continued development contributes to regional stability through energy cooperation, offering a counterbalance to geopolitical tensions. By ensuring a steady supply of natural gas, Leviathan plays a crucial role in supporting economic growth across neighboring countries.

Conclusion: A Resilient Energy Asset in a Complex Region

The successful restart of Leviathan operations highlights the resilience, strategic importance and future potential of this world-class gas field. With ongoing infrastructure enhancements, expanding export agreements and ambitious development plans, Chevron and its partners are well-positioned to capitalize on growing energy demand in the Eastern Mediterranean.

As the region navigates ongoing geopolitical challenges, Leviathan stands as a testament to the power of innovation, collaboration and long-term vision in the global energy sector.

CVX's Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, CVX flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors interested in the energy sector might consider other top-ranked stocks such as TechnipFMC FTI and Eni E, both of which sport a Zacks Rank #1, along with USA Compression Partners USAC, which currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

TechnipFMC is valued at $28.75 billion. It is a global energy technology company that provides subsea, surface, and offshore and onshore project solutions to the oil and gas industry. TechnipFMC specializes in integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation services for complex energy developments.

Eni is valued at $97.24 billion. It is an Italian multinational energy company headquartered in Rome. Eni operates across the entire energy value chain, including oil and gas exploration, production, refining, marketing and growing renewable energy businesses worldwide.

USA Compression Partners is valued at $3.98 billion. The company ranks among the largest independent providers of natural gas compression services in the United States.

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