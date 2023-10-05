Chevron 'reneged' on commitment given to Australia's industrial tribunal, union says

By Lewis Jackson

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chevron CVX.N has "reneged" on commitments made to Australia's industrial tribunal, unions representing workers at its two local liquefied natural gas (LNG) sites said on Thursday, weeks after both sides struck a tentative deal to end major strikes.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson in Sydney and Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sonali Paul)

