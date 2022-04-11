Chevron reduces gasoline unit production at Richmond, California, refinery -sources

Adds company no comment, background on refinery and unit

HOUSTON, April 11 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp’s CVX.N 245,271 barrel-per-day (bpd) Richmond, California, refinery reduced production on the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) following a Friday malfunction, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

Production on the 80,000 bpd FCC was cut to minimum after the failure of a pump, the two sources said. The Richmond refinery supplies 20% of the gasoline in northern California, according to a company website.

Chevron spokesperson Tyler Kruzich declined to comment on operations at the refinery.

"We continue to safely operate and deliver the products that consumers need thanks to our trained and experienced employees," Kruzich said.

The Richmond refinery is in the third week of a strike by 500 United Steelworkers members. Supervisors and managers have been operating the refinery since the strike began.

The FCC uses a fine, powdery catalyst to convert gas oil into gasoline.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler)

