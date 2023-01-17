US Markets
CVX

Chevron readies next naphtha delivery to Venezuela joint venture

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

January 17, 2023 — 05:42 pm EST

Written by Marianna Parraga for Reuters ->

HOUSTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N has shipped its next cargo of heavy naphtha to an oil project it shares with Venezuelan state-run company PDVSA, according to a shipping document, data and sources.

Chevron has received four cargoes of Venezuelan crude since the U.S. Treasury Department in November authorized the company to reanimate production and expand operations in OPEC member Venezuela as an exception to sanctions on PDVSA. Most cargoes are set to discharge at its Pascagoula, Mississippi, refinery.

California-based Chevron earlier this month also delivered its first cargo of heavy naphtha to Venezuela, which is used by PDVSA's joint ventures as diluent to produce exportable crude grades, helping untangle operational issues at a project's oil upgrader.

The second 450,000-barrel naphtha cargo will be carried onboard tanker Hamburg Star, which finished loading on Tuesday at Houston and is scheduled to set sail this week to Venezuela, according to a shipping document and Refinitiv Eikon data.

Chevron-chartered tanker Carina Voyager on Tuesday was loading some 520,000 barrels of Venezuelan Hamaca heavy crude at PDVSA's Jose port, while tanker ICE Fighter finished loading some 230,000 barrels of Boscan heavy crude at the Bajo Grande port, according to schedules seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 371 7559; Reuters Messaging: @mariannaparraga))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.