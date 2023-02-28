Chevron raises annual buyback outlook to up to $20 bln

Updates with details

Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. oil major Chevron Corp CVX.N on Tuesday raised its share buyback outlook to between $10 billion and $20 billion per year from its previous target of up to $15 billion.

Chevron last year posted record earnings that allowed it to authorize the most ambitious shareholder payout among Western oil producers.

In January, the company tripled its budget for share buybacks to $75 billion with no fixed expiration date.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.