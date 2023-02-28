US Markets
Chevron raises annual buyback outlook to up to $20 bln

February 28, 2023 — 05:40 am EST

Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. oil major Chevron Corp CVX.N on Tuesday raised its share buyback outlook to between $10 billion and $20 billion per year from its previous target of up to $15 billion.

Chevron last year posted record earnings that allowed it to authorize the most ambitious shareholder payout among Western oil producers.

In January, the company tripled its budget for share buybacks to $75 billion with no fixed expiration date.

