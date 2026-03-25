Chevron Raises Alarm Over California Energy Crisis as Imports Slow

Chevron Corporation CVX, one of the world’s leading energy companies, has issued a stark warning: California is teetering on the edge of an energy crisis, fueled by global conflicts and domestic policy challenges, according to Bloomberg News. The company suggests that without significant regulatory and tax reform, it may abandon oil refining operations in the state, creating ripple effects across the economy and national security.

Global Supply Disruptions Threaten California

California, the most populous state in the United States, is uniquely vulnerable to international market fluctuations. Approximately 20% of its refined fuels are imported from Asia, making the state highly sensitive to geopolitical disruptions. The ongoing conflict involving Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz threatens to severely curtail shipments from China, South Korea and Singapore, intensifying supply shortages.

Chevron’s refining chief, Andy Walz, described the potential consequences as his “worst fear.” Cities such as San Francisco and Los Angeles could face shortages of jet fuel and gasoline, critical not only for civilian transportation but also for military operations, given that the state hosts more than 30 military bases, according to the news.

California’s Energy Isolation Exacerbates Risk

Unlike other states, California is geographically and economically isolated from major U.S. refining hubs in Texas and Louisiana. Over the past decade, multiple refinery closures have left the state even more exposed to global supply shocks. It has been reported that regulatory pressures designed to curb carbon emissions and limit industry profits have made in-state refining increasingly costly, forcing greater reliance on imported fuels.

The consequences are evident at the pump, where California drivers now pay nearly $6 per gallon of gasoline, far above the national average of around $4. High energy costs are creating strain for consumers and have become a politically sensitive issue, especially for Governor Gavin Newsom, a democrat who may seek the presidential election in 2028, as the state faces ongoing energy challenges.

Chevron Calls for Immediate Policy Reform

Walz emphasized that California must act decisively to avert a full-blown energy crisis. He recommends declaring an energy emergency, revising stringent climate regulations and incentivizing domestic oil production. Failure to implement these measures, Walz warned, could lead to Chevron exiting the California refining market entirely within a decade.

As reported by the news, the company is already taking extraordinary measures to maintain supply. With tankers idling on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz, Chevron is rerouting Gulf Coast oil through the Panama Canal to reach California. This step underscores the severity of the global disruptions and the lengths the company is going to ensure continuity of supply.

Political Tensions Intensify the Debate

Governor Newsom’s office has accused oil companies of exploiting international conflicts to push back against California’s climate policies. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has intervened by temporarily waiving maritime restrictions and authorizing Sable Offshore Corp to resume oil production to boost domestic supply, highlighting the strategic importance of California’s energy security.

Long-Term Implications for California

California’s aggressive climate agenda aims to reduce carbon emissions by 85% by 2045, relying heavily on phasing out gasoline-powered vehicles and cutting industrial activity. Yet the state remains the nation’s second-largest consumer of gasoline and the top consumer of jet fuel, where low-carbon alternatives are limited. Critics argue that California’s policies have effectively outsourced carbon emissions, increased costs for consumers and undermined energy security.

Proposed new emissions rules could add up to $500 million in costs for the state’s remaining refineries, raising the stakes even further. Chevron’s warning is clear: without significant policy adjustments, California risks losing essential refining capacity, destabilizing fuel supplies, raising consumer costs and jeopardizing national security.

Conclusion

Chevron’s stark message serves as a wake-up call. California’s reliance on imported fuels, coupled with rigorous climate and tax policies, leaves the state uniquely exposed to global disruptions. Immediate reforms could stabilize energy supplies, protect consumers and ensure that critical refining infrastructure remains operational. Without bold action, California faces a future of soaring energy prices and shrinking domestic production, with consequences that could resonate far beyond the state’s borders.

CVX's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, CVX has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might consider better-ranked stocks such as TechnipFMC FTI and Eni E, both of which sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), along with Nabors Industries NBR, which currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

TechnipFMC is valued at $27.31 billion. It is a global energy technology company that provides subsea, surface, and offshore and onshore project solutions to the oil and gas industry. TechnipFMC specializes in integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation services for complex energy developments.

Eni is valued at $90.15 billion. It is an Italian multinational energy company headquartered in Rome. Eni operates across the entire energy value chain, including oil and gas exploration, production, refining, marketing and growing renewable energy businesses worldwide.

Nabors Industries is valued at $1.25 billion. The company is a global leader in drilling rigs and associated services, focusing on both land-based and offshore drilling operations. With operations in more than 20 countries, Nabors Industries supports oil and gas exploration and production through innovative solutions and advanced technology.

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