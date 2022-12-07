Chevron raises 2023 project spending budget to $17 billion

By Sabrina Valle

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp. on Wednesdayincreased its 2023 capital spending budget by more than 25%, to $17 billion, as inflation drives up energy production costs and the oil firm expands allocations to low-carbon fuel projects.

The increase also comes amid growing pressure from the U.S. White House for energy companies to invest more in domestic oil supplies to cool this year's high fuel prices and as the company prepares to expand operations in Venezuela.

Chevron indicated it will keep spending plans tight, within a $15 billion to $17 billion range, despite this year's surge in oil prices that has generated all-time high profits and allowed for a record amounts of cash distributions to shareholders.

Major oil producers in Europe and in the U.S. are giving priority to rewarding investors, using their growing cash generation from high energy prices to splurge on dividends and stock buybacks. The companies to a lesser extent have increased spending on renewable fuels and carbon emissions reductions.

Chevron said the budget includes approximately $2 billion to renewable fuels and to projects that reduce carbon emissions, more than double the 2022 budget.

Chevron and oil rivals over the years slashed spending on megaprojects, shifting spending to fast-return areas such as U.S. shale. While next year's budget is higher, it is well below the $20 billion-plus outlays in last decade and less than half the $41.9 billion spent in 2013.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle in Houston, Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.