News & Insights

Markets
CVX

Chevron Q4 Profit Down, But Beats Estimates; Lifts Dividend - Update

February 02, 2024 — 06:28 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Dividend)

Chevron Corp. (CVX) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.259 billion, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $6.353 billion, or $3.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Chevron Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $6.453 billion or $3.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.5% to $47.180 billion from $56.473 billion last year.

Dividend:

Chevron has increased quarterly cash dividend by 8 percent to $1.63 per share, which to be paid on March 11, to shareholders of record as of February 16.

Chevron Corp. Q4 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.259 Bln. vs. $6.353 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.22 vs. $3.33 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.21 -Revenue (Q4): $47.180 Bln vs. $56.473 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.