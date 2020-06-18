US Markets
Chevron puts stake in Australia's North West Shelf LNG up for sale

Sonali Paul Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

Chevron Corp is putting up for sale its stake in Australia's biggest and oldest liquefied natural gas project, the North West Shelf LNG project, after drawing interest from potential buyers, the company said on Thursday.

"Chevron Australia has made the decision to market its non-operated one-sixth interest in the North West Shelf (NWS) project, following a number of unsolicited approaches from a range of credible buyers," it said in an emailed statement.

