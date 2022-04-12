Chevron pushes back Richmond, California, crude unit overhaul by to June 16 -sources

Adds Chevron no immediate comment, background

HOUSTON, April 12 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N is pushing back the start of a planned crude distillation unit (CDU) overhaul at its 245,271 barrel-per-day (bpd) Richmond, California, refinery by two months to June 16, sources familiar with plant operations said on Tuesday.

The 240,000-bpd CDU was scheduled to shut down in April for an overhaul expected to last a month, the sources said. Chevron has decided to leave the crude unit in operation to take advantage of high motor fuel prices as demand remains strong globally.

Chevron spokesperson Tyler Kruzich did not have information immediately available about Richmond operations.

The Richmond CDU is sole unit that breaks down crude oil into feedstocks for all other units at the refinery.

Chevron's Richmond refinery supplies 20% of the gasoline for northern California and 60% of the jet fuel of San Francisco-area airports.

