US Markets
CVX

Chevron pursues exploration deal in Iraq - WSJ

Contributor
Shradha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TODD KOROL

U.S. oil major Chevron Corp tentatively plans to sign a memorandum of understanding with Iraq to develop one of the country's large oil fields, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Updates to add Chevron's comment

Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. oil major Chevron Corp CVX.N tentatively plans to sign a memorandum of understanding with Iraq to develop one of the country's large oil fields, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Chevron and the Iraqi government are discussing the potential execution of exploration work in Iraq's southern Nassiriya oilfield, which is estimated to hold about 4.4 billion barrels of crude, the report said.

The WSJ report said the preliminary deal, if consummated, could be announced later this week during a planned visit to Washington by Iraq's new prime minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

Chevron said it does not comment on market speculation or matters of a commercial nature.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2804, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2630;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVX

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Shape of the Economic Recovery Relative to U.S. Markets

    ING Chief International Economist James Knightly joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the shape of the economic recovery relative to U.S. markets.

    1 hour ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular