News & Insights

US Markets
CVX

Chevron produces first gas from Gorgon Stage 2 development off Western Australia

Credit: REUTERS/GABY ORAA

June 06, 2023 — 04:06 am EDT

Written by Emily Chow for Reuters ->

Updates with details on facilities and project owners in paragraphs 3 and 4

SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Chevron CVX.N said on Tuesday it has started producing gas from the Gorgon Stage 2 development project off the coast of Western Australia.

The development expands the existing subsea gas gathering network of the Gorgon Project, which exports liquefied natural gas (LNG) to customers across Asia and produces domestic gas for the Western Australian market, said Chevron in a statement.

The statement added that Gorgon's Stage 2 development involved the installation of 11 additional wells in the Gorgon and Jansz-Io fields and accompanying offshore production pipelines and subsea structures to maintain feed gas supply for the project's gas processing facilities on Barrow Island.

Chevron is a 47% owner and operator of the Gorgon LNG project. It is also co-owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, Shell and Japanese utilities Osaka Gas 9532.T, Tokyo Gas 9531.T and JERA 9501.T9502.T.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX
XOM
SHEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.