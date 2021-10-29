Chevron posts highest profit in eight years on surging oil, gas prices

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N on Friday posted its highest quarterly profit in eight years on the back of surging oil and gas prices that have touched multi-year highs and as a recovery in motor fuel boosted refining margins.

The company posted net income of $6.11 billion, or $3.19 per share, compared with a loss of $207 million, or 12 cents per share, a year ago.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

