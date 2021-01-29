Markets
CVX

Chevron Posts Adj. Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) reported a fourth quarter adjusted loss per share of $0.01 compared to adjusted profit of $1.49 per share, a year ago. On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.07, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter total revenues and other income declined year-on-year to $25.25 billion from $36.35 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $26.2 billion, for the quarter.

Upstream worldwide net oil-equivalent production was 3.28 million barrels per day in fourth quarter, an increase of 6 percent from a year ago. The company noted that the increase was largely due to the Noble Energy acquisition, partially offset by production curtailments.

Capital and exploratory expenditures in 2020 were $13.5 billion, compared to $21.0 billion, prior year.

At year-end, balances of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $5.6 billion, a decrease of $0.1 billion from 2019-end. Total debt at December 31, 2020 was $44.3 billion, an increase of $17.3 billion from a year ago, including $9.4 billion from Noble Energy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular