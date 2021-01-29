Chevron Posts Adj. Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) reported a fourth quarter adjusted loss per share of $0.01 compared to adjusted profit of $1.49 per share, a year ago. On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.07, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter total revenues and other income declined year-on-year to $25.25 billion from $36.35 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $26.2 billion, for the quarter.

Upstream worldwide net oil-equivalent production was 3.28 million barrels per day in fourth quarter, an increase of 6 percent from a year ago. The company noted that the increase was largely due to the Noble Energy acquisition, partially offset by production curtailments.

Capital and exploratory expenditures in 2020 were $13.5 billion, compared to $21.0 billion, prior year.

At year-end, balances of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $5.6 billion, a decrease of $0.1 billion from 2019-end. Total debt at December 31, 2020 was $44.3 billion, an increase of $17.3 billion from a year ago, including $9.4 billion from Noble Energy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.