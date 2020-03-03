US Markets

Chevron plans to return $80 bln to shareholders by 2024

Shariq Khan Reuters
Chevron Corp said on Tuesday it planned to return $80 billion to shareholders over five years.

The oil major also forecast capital spending of $19 billion to $22 billion annually through the five-year period.

