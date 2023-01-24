Chevron plans maintenance at Australia's Gorgon LNG in April and May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp will perform maintenance at its Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant off Western Australia between April and May 2023, the company said in a notice on its website.

It is expected to run from April 22 to May 28, when more than half of one train, or production unit, is planned to be shut, although no more than a full train, it added.

The Gorgon LNG plant has three trains with a total capacity of 15.6 million tonnes a year.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

