US Markets
CVX

Chevron plans maintenance at Australia's Gorgon LNG in April and May

Credit: REUTERS/GABY ORAA

January 24, 2023 — 10:53 pm EST

Written by Emily Chow for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp will perform maintenance at its Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant off Western Australia between April and May 2023, the company said in a notice on its website.

It is expected to run from April 22 to May 28, when more than half of one train, or production unit, is planned to be shut, although no more than a full train, it added.

The Gorgon LNG plant has three trains with a total capacity of 15.6 million tonnes a year.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.