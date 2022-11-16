Chevron Phillips, QatarEnergy bet on $8.5 bln polymers plant

By Sabrina Valle

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chevron Phillips Chemical and QatarEnergy on Wednesday said they have reached a final investment decision to build an $8.5 billion polymers facility in Orange, Texas.

The agreement is part of a larger move by oil producers preparing for a future in which oil is less used to produce energy but still indispensable for making non‐energy goods such as plastics, a type of polymer.

The facility is expected to be operational in 2026, producing polyethylene for the production of goods from water or gas pipes to coolers and packaging.

The pair created a joint venture company, Golden Triangle Polymers Company LLC, in which Chevron Phillips has a 51% equity stake while QatarEnergy owns the rest.

Chevron Phillips Chemical is equally owned indirectly by Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Phillips 66 Company and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

The company said the plant is expected to create more than 500 full-time jobs and approximately 4,500 construction jobs.

