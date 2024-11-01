Chevron to Overtake Uruguay's Offshore Block as New Operator

Chevron Corporation CVX has entered into a major deal with Challenger Energy Group to acquire 60% of the stakes in the AREA OFF-1 block through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Chevron Uruguay Exploration.

An Insight Into CVX’s Deal

The deal marks a milestone for CVX as it is set to become the operator of the AREA OFF-1 block, located about 100 km off Uruguay’s coast. Per the agreement, CVX will hold a 60% stake in the block, with Challenger retaining the remaining 40% non-operating interest.

The cost of the acquisition includes a cash payment of $12.5 million and CVX assuming the entire share of Challenger’s costs in connection with a 3D seismic campaign on AREA OFF-1 up to a maximum of $15 million. CVX will also bear 50% of Challenger’s share of cost up to a maximum of $20 million if it decides to drill an exploration well in the said block.

This acquisition, which has received all the required approvals from the Uruguayan regulatory authorities, will ensure that Challenger is fully funded for its prospects. It will also solidify its position in securing early access and progressing the exploration blocks through high-quality technical work.

What Lies Ahead for CVX and Challenger?

CVX and Challenger are under discussion regarding their 3D seismic campaign, which is expected to begin in the first half of 2025, covering about 14,557 km2.

Since the divestment and other work-related operations of AREA OFF-1 are already in their final stages, Challenger is planning to advance with its AREA OFF-3 technical work program. Challenger aims to deploy the insights it gains from the initial block’s technical work in the AREA OFF-3 block and plans to farm out the second block by mid-2025.

