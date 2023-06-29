News & Insights

Oil
CVX

Chevron offers to sell oil and gas properties in New Mexico, Texas

Credit: REUTERS/GABY ORAA

June 29, 2023 — 01:39 pm EDT

Written by Arathy Somasekhar for Reuters ->

HOUSTON, June 29 (Reuters) - Chevron CVX.N is offering to sell several oil and gas properties in New Mexico and Texas, according to marketing documents seen by Reuters, as the U.S. oil major looks to cull acreage after major shale acquisitions.

The second-largest U.S. oil and gas producer last month agreed to buy shale firm PDC Energy Inc PDCE.O in a stock-and-debt deal worth $7.6 billion. In 2020, it acquired Noble Energy in a move that boosted its U.S. shale and international gas holdings.

Chevron has been divesting properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, where it is the largest publicly-traded oil and gas producer and the largest property owner with 2.2 million acres.

This month, it launched an auction for a parcel covering 2,134 net acres in New Mexico and a second covering 29,901 acres in the New Mexico and Texas, according to listings on the EnergyNet online auction site.

The combined value is about $100 million, according to a source familiar with shale asset values. Both bids are due on July 27, according to marketing brochures.

Chevron did not reply to requests for a comment.

Production at the larger parcel on offer was estimated at about 770,000 barrels of oil and gas net and the smaller parcel was estimated to be about 1,818 barrels of oil and gas equivalent (boe) per day, according to the documents.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)

((arathy.s@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 610 7346; Twitter: @ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX
PDCE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.