Chevron normalizing operations at California refinery after power outage

Updates with details from latest statement from Chevron

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Chevron CVX.N said on Tuesday it was normalizing operations at its 245,271 barrel-per-day refinery in Richmond, California, after an overnight power outage triggered the release of large flames and black smoke from smoke stacks.

In an earlier filing, it said a series of unplanned unit shutdowns caused flaring from four smoke stacks, which could potentially lead to a release of sulfur dioxide.

On Monday afternoon, a safety mechanism activated an internal electrical system and cut power at the refinery, including to a steam generation plant, the company said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The loss of steam impacted other equipment at the refinery and contributed to the flaring, Chevron said.

Additional details on the incident are being reviewed and will be included in a preliminary report submitted to the county by Thursday, the company said.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil, Seher Dareen and Tina Parate in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.