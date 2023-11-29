News & Insights

US Markets
CVX

Chevron normalizing operations at California refinery after power outage

Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

November 29, 2023 — 12:42 am EST

Written by Deep Vakil, Seher Dareen, Tina Parate for Reuters ->

Updates with details from latest statement from Chevron

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Chevron CVX.N said on Tuesday it was normalizing operations at its 245,271 barrel-per-day refinery in Richmond, California, after an overnight power outage triggered the release of large flames and black smoke from smoke stacks.

In an earlier filing, it said a series of unplanned unit shutdowns caused flaring from four smoke stacks, which could potentially lead to a release of sulfur dioxide.

On Monday afternoon, a safety mechanism activated an internal electrical system and cut power at the refinery, including to a steam generation plant, the company said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The loss of steam impacted other equipment at the refinery and contributed to the flaring, Chevron said.

Additional details on the incident are being reviewed and will be included in a preliminary report submitted to the county by Thursday, the company said.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil, Seher Dareen and Tina Parate in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.