US Markets
CVX

Chevron nears $3 bln deal to buy Renewable Energy Group - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Ruhi Soni Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

Chevron Corp is nearing a $3 billion deal to buy biodiesel maker Renewable Energy Group Inc, a Bloomberg News reporter said in a tweet on Friday.

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N is nearing a $3 billion deal to buy biodiesel maker Renewable Energy Group Inc REGI.O, a Bloomberg News reporter said in a tweet on Friday.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVX REGI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular