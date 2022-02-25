Chevron nears $3 bln deal to buy Renewable Energy Group - Bloomberg News

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N is nearing a $3 billion deal to buy biodiesel maker Renewable Energy Group Inc REGI.O, a Bloomberg News reporter said in a tweet on Friday.

