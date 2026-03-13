Chevron Near $200 While Oil Tops $100: Does CVX Merit a Buy?

Chevron Corporation’s CVX stock has surged over the past three months, reflecting renewed strength in the energy sector as crude prices spike amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Shares of the integrated major have climbed more than 30% during this period, recently touching an all-time high near $200. The rally has coincided with a dramatic surge in global oil prices after military conflict in the region disrupted supply flows through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime energy chokepoints.



Brent crude has jumped to just above $100 per barrel from around $60 earlier this year, while WTI has climbed close to $95. With energy markets experiencing one of the most significant supply shocks in decades, investors are now asking whether Chevron’s rally still offers upside — or if much of the optimism is already reflected in the stock price.

Oil Price Shock Fuels Energy Sector Rally

The recent surge in crude prices stems from escalating geopolitical tensions following U.S.–Israeli strikes against Iran, which triggered a broader regional conflict. The situation quickly evolved into a major supply disruption, with tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — normally responsible for transporting roughly 20 million barrels of oil per day — severely curtailed. Several vessels have been attacked near Iran’s coast, and shipping activity in the area has slowed dramatically.



The International Energy Agency estimates that about 7.5% of the global oil supply has been disrupted due to the conflict. In response, the IEA coordinated the largest strategic oil release in history, agreeing to release roughly 400 million barrels from emergency reserves worldwide. The United States separately authorized the release of 172 million barrels from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve.



Even with these releases, oil prices remain high because markets are concerned that the disruption could last for some time. Crude prices briefly climbed to about $119 per barrel earlier in the week before easing slightly. If the conflict continues, analysts believe that prices could rise toward $120 again, although higher prices may eventually reduce demand.

CVX’s Strong Price Performance Mirrors Peers XOM and SHEL

Chevron’s recent rally reflects the broader strength across major energy producers. Over the past three months, CVX shares have climbed 31.4%, reaching record levels of $198.88. Larger rival ExxonMobil XOM has delivered a similar performance, also gaining more than 30% during the same period. Meanwhile, Shell plc SHEL has advanced about 22.3%.

3-Month Price Perfprmance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The surge highlights how integrated oil majors tend to benefit when energy markets tighten. Higher crude prices typically boost upstream profitability, which drives earnings across companies such as ExxonMobil, Shell and Chevron. Investor sentiment toward the sector improved significantly as geopolitical risk pushed oil prices higher.



At the same time, Chevron’s valuation has expanded alongside its share price. The stock now trades at a noticeably higher forward earnings multiple than both ExxonMobil and Shell. While Chevron’s strong profitability and operational efficiency help justify some premium, the higher multiple suggests that a substantial portion of the sector’s bullish outlook may already be reflected in the current price.

CVX Earnings Outlook Backed by Oil, Long-Term Growth Mixed

Chevron’s earnings performance has been consistently strong in recent quarters. The company has beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 5.6%. This track record highlights Chevron’s operational discipline and the benefits of its diversified integrated model.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

High crude prices could further strengthen earnings in the near term. If oil prices remain elevated around the current levels, analysts estimate that Chevron could generate more than $8 per share in annual earnings. Strong upstream margins, combined with steady refining and distribution operations, typically allow integrated producers like Chevron, ExxonMobil and Shell to generate solid cash flow during periods of elevated energy prices.



However, consensus forecasts suggest that the earnings cycle could moderate in the coming year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects Chevron’s earnings per share to decline 8.6% in 2026 compared with the prior year. The expected decline reflects the possibility that oil prices eventually stabilize as strategic reserves are released and global supply gradually adjusts.



Looking further ahead, the outlook improves significantly. Earnings are projected to rebound by about 30% in 2027, indicating that Chevron’s long-term profitability still depends heavily on commodity price cycles and production growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Chevron Benefits From Strategic Growth and Integrated Model

Chevron’s long-term growth story remains supported by major strategic investments and a diversified operating structure. One of the most significant developments is the company’s acquisition of Hess, which expands Chevron’s asset base and strengthens its upstream portfolio. The deal adds exposure to Guyana’s highly productive Stabroek Block, one of the most attractive new oil basins globally.



Access to high-quality reserves is critical in the energy industry, and the Hess acquisition improves Chevron’s long-term production outlook. It also enhances the company’s scale and resource depth, positioning it to compete effectively with other global energy giants such as ExxonMobil and Shell.



Chevron’s integrated business model also provides a degree of stability during commodity cycles. Unlike pure exploration companies that rely heavily on crude prices, Chevron operates across the entire energy value chain — from exploration and production to refining and fuel distribution. This diversification helps balance earnings during periods of volatility, allowing downstream segments to partially offset fluctuations in upstream profitability.



In addition, Chevron remains attractive to income-focused investors due to its consistent dividend payments and global scale. Reliable shareholder returns often provide a stable base of institutional demand for the stock, even during periods of market uncertainty.

Conclusion

Chevron’s recent rally reflects strong tailwinds from surging oil prices and heightened geopolitical risk in global energy markets. The company’s consistent earnings execution, integrated business model and strategic investments — particularly the Hess acquisition — continue to support its long-term growth prospects. At the same time, the stock now trades at a premium valuation compared with peers ExxonMobil and Shell, while consensus estimates still call for an earnings decline in 2026 before a potential rebound later in the cycle.

With much of the current oil-price optimism already reflected in Chevron’s share price, the risk-reward balance appears relatively neutral at the present levels. As a result, CVX stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that investors may want to wait for either a pullback or clearer catalysts before building new positions.



