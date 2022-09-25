Chevron, Mitsui Oil Exploration To Collaborate On Advanced Geothermal Technology

(RTTNews) - Chevron New Energies International Pte, Ltd. and Mitsui Oil Exploration Co., Ltd or MOECO signed a Joint Collaboration Agreement to explore the technical and commercial feasibility of advanced geothermal power generation in Japan. the companies said in a statement.

The companies noted that the collaboration will study geothermal resource potential across Japan and will evaluate the effectiveness of Advanced Closed Loop (ACL) technology for a future joint pilot project in Japan. Both companies may also assess potential collaboration for advanced geothermal technology opportunities using ACL globally.

