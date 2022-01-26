Chevron, Marathon raise quarterly dividend as energy prices rally

Adds Marathon dividend raise, background

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N and Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N on Wednesday became the latest U.S. oil and gas companies to raise quarterly dividends as a rebound in fuel demand drives energy prices higher.

U.S oil prices jumped more than 50% last year, thanks to the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, pushing companies to return cash to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

Chevron raised its quarterly dividend by 8 cents to $1.42 per share, while Marathon raised it by 16.7% to 7 cents per share.

Shares in Chevron touched an all-time high on Wednesday, with Brent crude LCOc1 hitting $90 for the first time in seven years, ahead of its fourth-quarter results on Friday.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/rithika_krishna;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.