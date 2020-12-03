Chevron lowers long-term spending plans, sets 2021 budget of $14 bln

Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. oil major Chevron Corp CVX.N on Thursday lowered its long-term capital and exploratory budget to between $14 and $16 billion annually through 2025, while setting the budget for next year at the low end of the range.

The company had earlier forecast annual expenditures between $19 billion and $22 billion through 2025.

