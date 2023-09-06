Chevron LNG workers in Australia to pause strike action until Friday - union reps

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Workers at Chevron's liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia will pause strike action until 6.00am local time on Friday (2200 GMT on Thursday), according to two union representatives, who declined to be identified.

The reason for the pause in strike action was not immediately clear.

Unions and Chevron have been participating in mediation talks hosted by the Fair Work Commission, Australia's industrial umpire, all this week.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson in Sydney, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

