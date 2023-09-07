News & Insights

Chevron LNG workers in Australia to further delay planned strikes

Credit: REUTERS/GABY ORAA

September 07, 2023 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by Lewis Jackson for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Workers at Chevron's CVX.N liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia have agreed to further delay a planned strike to later on Friday, the company and a union representative told Reuters late on Thursday.

The workers would delay the strike until 1.00 p.m. local time in Perth (0500 GMT) on Friday, said the representative who declined to be identified.

"We have been advised by the unions that protected industrial action will not take place at our facilities until 1.00pm AWST Friday 8 September," a Chevron spokesperson said in an email.

"We will continue to work through the bargaining process as we seek outcomes that are in the interests of both employees and the company. We will also continue to take steps to maintain safe and reliable operations in the event of disruption at our facilities."

