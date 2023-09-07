Chevron LNG workers in Australia to further delay planned strikes

Adds Chevron's comments

SYDNEY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Workers at Chevron's CVX.N liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia have agreed to further delay a planned strike to later on Friday, the company and a union representative told Reuters late on Thursday.

The workers would delay the strike until 1.00 p.m. local time in Perth (0500 GMT) on Friday, said the representative who declined to be identified.

"We have been advised by the unions that protected industrial action will not take place at our facilities until 1.00pm AWST Friday 8 September," a Chevron spokesperson said in an email.

"We will continue to work through the bargaining process as we seek outcomes that are in the interests of both employees and the company. We will also continue to take steps to maintain safe and reliable operations in the event of disruption at our facilities."

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Writing by Florence Tan and Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Alex Richardson)

