Chevron to Launch Korikori-1 Drilling Campaign in Suriname's Block 5

Chevron Corporation CVX is preparing to spud the Korikori-1 exploration well later this month in Suriname’s Block 5, as confirmed by state-owned Staatsolie. The well site lies about 78 km offshore in the north-central portion of the block, in shallow waters of roughly 40 meters. Chevron holds a 40% operating stake, alongside Paradise Oil Company (40%) and QatarEnergy (20%).

Suriname’s National Environmental Authority granted Chevron its drilling permit in late July 2025. The Noble Regina Allen jack-up rig — under a $17.7 million contract — is scheduled to arrive in early October, with drilling operations expected to last around 90 days.

A Step Forward in Suriname’s Offshore Journey

The Korikori-1 project signals an important phase in Suriname’s offshore exploration efforts, especially following multiple deepwater discoveries in nearby blocks. Block 5, spanning about 2,200 km², is strategically located between 45 and 82 km offshore in the western part of the country’s Nickerie district.

Data from the well will help assess hydrocarbon presence, quality and volume, potentially unlocking new shallow-water opportunities in the Suriname-Guyana Basin, one of the world’s most closely watched frontier regions.

Boost for Local Participation & Supply Chain

Chevron’s operations will be supported by shore-based logistics from Paramaribo, including fuel, supplies and personnel services. Staatsolie emphasized that the drilling campaign will enhance local participation, opening doors for Surinamese contractors and suppliers to engage in offshore support and logistics.

Chevron Expands South American Portfolio

A successful Korikori-1 well would further strengthen Chevron’s South American footprint. The U.S. supermajor already holds a 30% interest in Guyana’s prolific Stabroek Block, operated by ExxonMobil. Chevron has also indicated plans for additional exploration wells in the region, reflecting its growing confidence in the basin’s long-term potential.

