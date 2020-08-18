Chevron Invests in Seattle-Based Nuclear Fusion Start-Up

Chevron Corporation CVX has announced an investment in Zap Energy, a nuclear fusion start-up company, which is building a next-generation modular nuclear reactor to lower carbon emissions.

This strategic move comes when most energy players were dealing with continuous pressure from investors to cut down on emissions, devote more resources and time toward generating low-carbon energy and explain the impact of their fossil fuel production on climate change.

The company parked money in Zap Energy through Chevron Technology Ventures, thus marking the 10th investment by Chevron’s Future Energy Fund. Per Barbara Burger, president, Chevron Technology Ventures, Future Energy Fund investments lend the company with a discerning knowhow of power-generation markets and the possible side effects of pioneering techniques like fusion, geothermal, wind and solar energies in the traditional power sector.

The funding will be utilised by Zap Energy for technological advancement and expansion of its development team. Founded in 2018, this Seattle-based entity’s objective is to research and build nuclear reactors and further achieve low cost, flexible and commercially scalable fusion. The company’s technology uses sheared flows to confine and compress the plasma used in fusion process.

Chevron sees fusion technology as a promising low-carbon future energy source. Further, management believes that investing in fusion will provide an opportunity to the company to concentrate more on a diversified portfolio of low-carbon energy resources with an ability to offer communities across the globe an easy access to reasonably priced, dependable and ever-cleaner energy.

Shares of this San Ramon, CA-based company have plunged 24.7% year to date compared with the 38.4% decline of its industry.

Chevron is one of the largest publicly-traded oil and gas companies in the world with operations spread to almost every corner of the globe. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, this energy player is a fully-integrated company, participating in every energy-related process, ranging from oil production to refining and marketing.

