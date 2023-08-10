News & Insights

Chevron invests in lower-carbon pilot projects in Australia

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

August 10, 2023 — 06:43 pm EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chevron CVX.N said on Thursday it would invest in two lower-carbon pilot projects in Western Australia.

The energy major would provide funding to Carbon Sync, which is leading a soil carbon sequestration pilot project as well as a research project with Deakin University to explore potential carbon dioxide sequestration opportunities in the region's coastal wetlands.

The financial details of the investments were not disclosed.

Chevron plans to invest $10 billion in lower-carbon projects through 2028, as the industry has made such initiatives central to its net-zero strategies.

