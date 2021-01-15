Markets
CVX

Chevron Invests in Carbon Capture Specialist Blue Planet Systems

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is spending green to go green. The company announced Thursday that it has invested in a funding round conducted by Blue Planet Systems, a maker of products that reduce the carbon output of industrial processes.

Chevron is channeling its funds through a Series C investment into the privately held company, which is based in Silicon Valley. In addition, it has signed a letter of intent with Blue Planet regarding cooperation on pilot projects and other commercial opportunities, although it provided few details.

Small plant growing from a pile of coins held by a person.

Image source: Getty Images.

The energy giant did not divulge the amount of its investment. It did quote the president of its Technology Ventures unit, Barbara Burger, as saying, "Carbon capture, utilization, and storage, or CCUS, is viewed to be essential to advancing progress toward the global net zero ambition of the Paris Agreement."

While Chevron in many respects is still very much a classic fossil fuel company, like many of its peers it's aware that it needs to branch off into business segments that are more sustainable. Meanwhile, carbon capture -- and other means of making once-dirty industrial processes cleaner -- is still a very young business, but has notable potential given how many factories and refineries operate around the world.

It's likely that Chevron didn't spend a great deal of money, relatively speaking, on the Blue Planet investment. In many ways it tends to be rather careful about spending, for an energy titan. This is one reason it tends to take on less debt, and has the scope to raise its dividend on an annual basis, which these days is atypical for the industry.

10 stocks we like better than Chevron
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Chevron wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular