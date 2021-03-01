Chevron Invests In Baseload Capital - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) said that it has invested in Baseload Capital AB, a Sweden-based private investment company focused on development and operation of low-temperature geothermal and heat power assets.

Chevron and Baseload are planning potential pilot projects to test new technology. Baseload Capital currently operates in Japan, Taiwan, Iceland, and the United States.

Chevron and Baseload said they will look for commercial geothermal and heat power opportunities in additional Chevron operations.

