Chevron in talks with Algeria for energy exploration deal - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/GABY ORAA

February 06, 2023 — 05:46 am EST

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N has opened talks with Algeria to allow the U.S. oil firm to undertake energy exploration in the North African country, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Chevron has sent representatives in government relations, security and business development to Algiers, some of whom have met Algerian officials, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter said.

Chevron did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

