Chevron Hits New Highs Due to Oil's Rally, But Is It Sustainable?

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) has quietly become one of the strongest performing mega-cap stocks in recent weeks. Shares hit a fresh all-time high in mid-March, adding to a rally that has lifted the stock nearly 30% in 2026 and pushed it firmly back into the spotlight for investors.

Much of the surge has been driven by rising oil prices. Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, including major disruptions to tanker traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, have sparked concerns that global crude supplies could tighten significantly if the conflict intensifies.

As the oil rally gathered momentum, energy stocks quickly replaced AI as one of the market’s top talking points for investors. However, after its biggest run in years, the key question investors should be asking is if Chevron’s rally still has room to go. Let’s jump in and take a closer look.

Oil Prices Have Been the Driving Force

The most important factor behind Chevron’s rally has been the surge in global oil prices over the past month, thanks to rising geopolitical tensions. The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategic flashpoints, has become a particular focus for markets.

A significant portion of global seaborne oil exports passes through that narrow waterway, meaning that any disruption tends to trigger a sharp move in energy prices.

As tensions escalated, investors moved quickly to reposition their portfolios around companies that benefit directly from rising oil prices. Integrated oil majors such as Chevron tend to be among the biggest winners in those environments because higher crude prices translate directly into stronger upstream profits, as the stock’s 30% gain in recent months reflects.

Governments Are Trying to Contain the Surge

However, when oil prices rise rapidly, inflation risks tend to follow closely behind. Because of this, governments often take steps to prevent energy prices from spiraling higher, including releasing crude oil from their strategic petroleum reserves to stabilize markets.

This dynamic is particularly relevant to Chevron’s stock right now. Reports this week indicate that all 32 member countries of the International Energy Agency have agreed to release hundreds of millions of barrels from their strategic reserves to ease pressure on global oil markets.

If those measures succeed in containing oil prices, or if there are signs that tensions in the Middle East begin to ease, crude could quickly retrace some of its recent gains. Should that happen, the rally that lifted energy stocks like Chevron in the first place could begin to lose momentum, and Chevron’s shares could easily topple over as well.

Technical Signals Suggest Momentum May Be Slowing

Heightening the risk of this is Chevron’s technical setup, which is showing early signs that the rally may be close to peaking. While the stock has hit record highs this week, several momentum indicators suggest that bullish pressure is waning.

Take the stock’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator, for example. It recently flashed a bearish crossover and has been trending downward over the past two weeks. The MACD measures the relationship between short-term and longer-term price trends, and when it turns negative, it often signals that upward momentum is fading.

Chevron’s relative strength index (RSI) has also been trending lower during the same period. The RSI measures the speed and magnitude of price movements, and when it begins to decline after a strong rally, it can indicate that buyers are becoming less aggressive.

When these signals occur together, they tend to carry more weight than when they appear in isolation. While they are often considered lagging indicators, they can still provide an early warning that the momentum behind a rally is beginning to fade and that the balance between buyers and sellers may be shifting.

Analysts Still See Additional Upside

However, despite these warning signs, Wall Street analysts remain broadly positive on Chevron’s outlook. Citigroup, for example, recently reiterated a Buy rating on Chevron while setting a fresh price target of $210. This echoed UBS's move, which also reiterated a Buy rating and a target of $212, implying additional upside of around 10%. While not explosive, the projected gain suggests analysts still believe the stock could continue to climb if the supportive energy backdrop remains intact.

Part of that optimism reflects Chevron’s financial strength. The company generates substantial cash flow during periods of elevated oil prices, enabling it to maintain a generous dividend while continuing to invest in future production.

The Next Move Will Depend on Oil Prices

As long as oil prices remain elevated, Chevron remains well-positioned to benefit, and its stock should see further upside. However, rallies driven by geopolitical shocks often prove fragile as the underlying catalyst fades.

Should tensions ease or governments intervene further to stabilize oil prices, investors might quickly begin taking profits. Until then, though, expect Chevron’s share price to remain closely tied to the direction of oil prices, meaning the stock could continue finding support near its newly established highs if the energy rally persists.

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