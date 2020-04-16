Chevron Halts Work on $45BTengiz Project Due to Coronavirus

Chevron CVX has suspended all construction work related to basic production and will instead only conduct critical work on its $45-billion Tengiz field expansion project in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus pandemic. The critical work includes building of pipelines in Kazakhstan or construction of equipment in South Korea which will be used in the project.

The venture is run by Kazakhstan’s biggest oil producer Tengizchevroil (“TCO”) – which is 50% owned by Chevron, while 25%, 20% and 5% is held by Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, Kazakhstan's state energy firm KazMunayGas and Russia's Lukoil, respectively.

Kazakhstan has confirmed more than 1000 coronavirus cases, including a small outbreak at a workers' camp close to the Tengiz field.

With an aim to ensure safety and curtail the impact of COVID-19 on its operations and construction activities, TCO will reduce activities and personnel, and continue only essential activities critical to the project. However, the duration of the work stoppage or its impact on the project’s production is unknown.

In the meantime, Chevron has reiterated its commitment to the project’s expansion.

In 1993, Chevron was awarded the rights to develop Tengiz. According to the company, the Tengiz oil field's reservoir is located 12,000 feet below ground level, which makes it the world's deepest operating super-giant oil field.

About the Company

San Ramon, CA-based Chevron is one of the largest publicly-traded oil and gas companies in the world in terms of proved reserves. It is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production, refining and marketing of petroleum products, manufacturing of chemicals, and other energy-related businesses. The company currently carries Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked players in the energy sector are Murphy USA Inc. MUSA and BP Midstream Partners LP BPMP. Both stocks sport a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.