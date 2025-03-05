Chevron Gets Short 30 Days Notice to End Venezuela Operations

Chevron Corporation CVX has received a 30-day notice from the Trump administration to stop pumping and selling Venezuelan oil and wrap up its operations in the country. The deadline, set for April 3, provides the company only 30 days instead of the normal six-month wind-down period.

Since 2022, Chevron has been allowed to operate in Venezuela as an exception to U.S. sanctions, exporting crude to the United States and recovering billions in pending debt. However, with the new directive, the company must halt its operations.

A similar wind-down order was provided by Trump’s administration in 2020, which allowed Chevron to continue production in Venezuela but banned its exports or imports to the United States.

Impact on U.S. and Venezuelan Oil Markets

Chevron’s presence in Venezuela has been a key stabilizer for both countries’ oil sectors. The company’s joint ventures with state firm PDVSA account for nearly 20% of Venezuela’s oil output, which has significantly bolstered the country’s economy, controlled its sky-high inflation and injected hard currency into its private sector.

Chevron, currently carrying Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has also been a source of heavy crude to major oil refining companies in the United States, such as Valero Energy Corporation VLO, Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, PBF Energy Inc. PBF and many more.

The license termination will not only reduce Venezuela’s oil revenues but may also pressure U.S. gasoline prices and increase the risks for U.S. companies to invest overseas.

February data showed a decline in Chevron’s Venezuelan oil exports from 294,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January to 252,000 bpd. This downward trend could accelerate, affecting crude supply chains globally.

Venezuela's Economic and Political Fallout

Maduro’s administration has strongly opposed the sanctions, citing them as illegitimate measures that lead to economic war. Since 2023, Chevron’s operations in Venezuela have provided the country with a steady source of revenues in terms of royalties and tax payments, lifting Venezuela’s economy, especially its oil and banking sectors.

The loss of Chevron’s payments in royalties and taxes may weaken the country's exchange market, leading to currency depreciation and further economic instability.

Although the magnitude of the scale-down was not immediately clear, the company said that it is aware of Trump's directive and would abide by any direction given by Treasury to implement it.

