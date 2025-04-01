Chevron Finalizes Sale of Majority Stake in East Texas Gas Operations

Chevron Corporation’s CVX subsidiary, Chevron U.S.A. Inc., recently concluded a significant transaction that highlights its ongoing strategic realignment and asset optimization efforts. The Houston, TX-based integrated oil and gas company has finalized the sale of a 70% interest in its East Texas gas assets to an affiliate of TG Natural Resources LLC (“TGNR”), a firm indirectly owned by Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. (“Tokyo Gas”) and Castleton Commodities International LLC (“CCI”).

This deal is valued at a total of $525 million, which includes $75 million in cash and $450 million in a capital carry arrangement to fund further development of the Haynesville Basin.

Details of the Transaction: A Strategic Move for CVX

CVX will hold a 30% non-operated working interest in a joint venture with TGNR. Additionally, the deal ensures that CVX maintains an overriding royalty interest in the East Texas gas assets. This approach not only enables CVX to sustain a stake in the long-term upside potential of these assets but also allows it to accelerate development in a capital-efficient manner.

The transaction, which strategically aligns with CVX’s broader portfolio optimization goals, is expected to generate more than $1.2 billion in value based on current Henry Hub prices. This will be realized through a combination of the capital carry, retained working interest and overriding royalty interest.

CVX’s Ongoing Divestment Strategy

This asset sale aligns with CVX’s strategic plan to divest $10-$15 billion worth of assets by 2028. The company is focusing on optimizing its global energy portfolio by shedding non-core assets and strengthening focus on high-value opportunities. CVX’s decision to reduce footprint in certain areas, like East Texas, reflects its forward-looking strategy to enhance operational efficiency and ensure greater returns from key assets. This divestment also supports CVX's commitment to creating value for its shareholders while accelerating the development of high-potential resources.

TG Natural Resources LLC’s Role and Strategic Importance

The acquisition by TG Natural Resources LLC, an affiliate of Tokyo Gas and CCI, is a significant development in the natural gas sector. Tokyo Gas, holding an approximate 93% interest in TGNR, and CCI, owning 7%, are well-positioned to contribute expertise and capital to accelerate the development of the acquired assets. Tokyo Gas’ extensive experience in the energy industry, combined with CCI’s market insights and investment strategies, makes them ideal partners for CVX in this joint venture.

This deal also signals an important shift in the global energy landscape, where partnerships between major international energy companies like CVX and Tokyo Gas continue to evolve. By leveraging the capital resources and technical capabilities of its partners, CVX ensures that the development of these assets will proceed with efficiency and precision.

Haynesville Development and its Potential

One of the most important aspects of this transaction is the $450 million capital carry that will fund the Haynesville development. The Haynesville Shale, known for its rich natural gas resources, remains a key area of interest for energy producers seeking to maximize their investments. By focusing on the capital-efficient development of this asset, CVX aims to enhance both the immediate and long-term value derived from the East Texas gas fields.

CVX’s decision to retain a stake in the venture through a 30% working interest ensures that it will benefit from the success of the Haynesville development, especially as demand for natural gas continues to grow in global markets. This move also positions CVX to take advantage of any potential upside from future market dynamics, securing a steady revenue stream even as it divests from non-core assets.

Looking at CVX’s Broader Asset Optimization Plans

The sale of the 70% interest in the East Texas gas assets is just one piece of a larger puzzle. CVX’s divestment strategy is part of a broader effort to streamline its operations and focus on the highest-performing assets. Over the next few years, CVX is committed to optimizing its portfolio by shedding $10-$15 billion in assets, which will likely include more sales of non-core or underperforming assets.

By doing so, CVX is making a clear statement about its commitment to creating shareholder value. The company is moving away from assets that may not align with its long-term strategic goals, instead doubling down on high-value, high-growth opportunities that offer substantial returns. These include investments in renewable energy and low-carbon technologies, which are expected to play an increasingly important role in the future of global energy production.

CVX’s Long-Term Strategy and Outlook

CVX’s strategic decision to divest a portion of East Texas gas assets serves as a clear reflection of its advanced approach to energy production. With global energy markets continuing to shift toward more sustainable and efficient solutions, CVX is positioning itself as a leader in the energy transition. While this deal focuses on optimizing traditional energy assets, CVX’s ongoing investment in clean energy initiatives shows its readiness to adapt to the evolving demands of the global energy landscape.

Looking ahead, CVX will continue to focus on maximizing the value of its retained assets while investing in new, high-growth opportunities. The company’s strong financial position and strategic asset management practices ensure that it remains well-resourced to succeed in the changing energy market.

CVX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, CVX has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Archrock AROC, Canadian Natural Resources CNQ and Delek Logistics Partners DKL, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AROC is valued at $4.63 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 32.4%. Archrock, headquartered in Houston, TX, is a prominent energy infrastructure company focused on midstream natural gas compression services throughout the United States. With more than 70 years of experience, Archrock offers a robust fleet of compression equipment and comprehensive aftermarket services to support the production, compression and transportation of natural gas.

CNQ is valued at $64.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest independent crude oil and natural gas producers in the world, primarily operating in Western Canada, the North Sea and offshore Africa. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company is known for its diverse portfolio, including light and heavy crude oil, natural gas and synthetic crude oil from major oil sands projects like Horizon Oil Sands.

DKL is valued at $2.34 billion. In the past year, its units have risen 6.5%. The company manages and owns systems for moving and storing oil and other products. It operates pipelines that transport crude oil and refined products like gasoline and diesel. The company also collects crude oil from different areas and stores it in tanks.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.