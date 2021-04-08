US Markets
Chevron faces shareholder proposals on climate change -filing

Credit: REUTERS/© Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

April 8 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N will face shareholder proposals on climate change that push the No. 2 U.S. oil producer to reduce the environmental impact of its products and report on climate business risks.

Shareholder proposals include wanting the company to report the impact of net zero 2050 scenarios on its business, according to the company's proxy filing on Thursday.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller)

