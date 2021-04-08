Chevron faces shareholder proposals on climate change -filing

April 8 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N will face shareholder proposals on climate change that push the No. 2 U.S. oil producer to reduce the environmental impact of its products and report on climate business risks.

Shareholder proposals include wanting the company to report the impact of net zero 2050 scenarios on its business, according to the company's proxy filing on Thursday.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller)

((Jennifer.Hiller@thomsonreuters.com; +1 281 254 9109;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.