Chevron, Exxon and Total keen to invest in India

NEW DELHI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Global energy majors Chevron Corp CVX.N, Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N and TotalEnergies TTEF.PA are interested in investing in India's oil and gas exploration and production sector, India's oil minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, said in a speech on Friday.

