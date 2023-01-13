Commodities
CVX

Chevron, Exxon and Total keen to invest in India

Credit: REUTERS/GABY ORAA

January 13, 2023 — 03:51 am EST

Written by Nidhi Verma for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Global energy majors Chevron Corp CVX.N, Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N and TotalEnergies TTEF.PA are interested in investing in India's oil and gas exploration and production sector, India's oil minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, said in a speech on Friday.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, writing by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Krishna N. Das)

((tanvi.mehta@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/TanviMehta710;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX
XOM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.