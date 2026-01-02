Chevron Extracts First Oil From South N'dola Platform Offshore Angola

Chevron Corporation CVX has achieved a significant milestone in its operations in Angola with the commencement of production at the South N'dola field, located in the offshore Block 0 area. This strategic development reflects the company's commitment to maximizing the potential of its existing assets, ensuring that Angola remains a key player in the global oil and energy sector.

South N'dola Field: Key Details and Significance

The South N'dola field, situated in Area B of Block 0, represents a critical addition to the Houston, TX-based integrated oil and gas company's portfolio in the Central African region. Although the company has yet to disclose the specific production capacity, it is understood that the field contributes significantly to Angola’s daily energy production, accounting for approximately 12% of the nation's energy output. This makes South N'dola a pivotal project in maintaining the country’s position as a leading oil and gas producer in Africa.

The development of the South N'dola field is being powered by a new production platform that is seamlessly tied back to the Mafumeira facility. Here, the oil and gas extracted from the field will be processed and subsequently transported to an export terminal. By leveraging spare capacity in the existing infrastructure, CVX has been able to bring the South N'dola field into production cost-effectively and efficiently, ensuring minimal environmental impact and maximizing returns.

Economic and Employment Impact of South N'dola's Development

Chevron’s South N'dola project has brought significant economic benefits to the local Angolan population. During the construction phase, the project was expected to create more than 800 local jobs, providing employment opportunities and fostering community development. As the field moves into production, it will continue to supply oil and gas to local plants, further boosting Angola's energy sector and contributing to the economic growth.

In line with its commitment to sustainability and community development, CVX has emphasized its role in enhancing local economic conditions. By providing job opportunities and integrating local businesses into the supply chain, the company is helping to foster a more self-sufficient and diversified economy in Angola.

CVX’s Operational Presence in Angola

CVX has a long-standing operational presence in Angola, managing two critical offshore tracts: Block 0 and Block 14. As the operator of Block 0, CVX holds a 39.2% stake in the development, which includes 21 fields in total. Among these, Lifua A was the first to be developed, marking the beginning of CVX's strong foothold in Angola's offshore oil and gas industry.

The company’s involvement in Angola’s energy sector is not limited to the South N'dola field. CVX recently implemented a project designed to support the Angola LNG facility and local power plants. This initiative, known as the Sanha Lean Gas Connection (“SLGC”) project, will enhance the supply of feed gas to Angola LNG, boosting production capacity by an additional 80 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd).

Future Prospects: Boosting Angola's LNG Capabilities

CVX’s commitment to expanding Angola’s LNG capabilities is evident through its ongoing work with the Sanha Lean Gas Connection project. The first stage of this development is set to increase the feed gas supply to Angola LNG by 80 MMcfd, thereby enhancing the facility’s operational efficiency and capacity. The subsequent stage will involve the commissioning of a Booster Compression module, which will add an additional 220 million standard cubic feet per day, further optimizing the pipeline’s full capacity of 600 MMscf per day.

Through these initiatives, CVX is helping to position Angola as a leading player in the global LNG market, ensuring that the country has the infrastructure in place to meet increasing demand for natural gas in both domestic and international markets.

CVX’s Strategic Role in Angola’s Energy Future

Chevron’s work in Angola is a testament to its ability to drive growth and efficiency in the energy sector. By utilizing existing infrastructure, the company has been able to bring the South N'dola field into production with minimal additional investment, highlighting its strategic approach to resource management. The company's ongoing projects, including the SLGC and the role in Angola LNG, further demonstrate its commitment to sustainable energy development in the region.

Looking ahead, CVX’s continued presence in Angola will play a critical role in shaping the country’s energy future. With major investments in both oil and natural gas projects, CVX is well-positioned to drive the development of Angola’s energy infrastructure, ensuring that the country remains a key player in the global energy landscape for years to come.

Conclusion

The commencement of production at the South N'dola field marks a key achievement for CVX and for Angola's offshore energy industry. By efficiently utilizing existing infrastructure and creating local jobs, CVX has demonstrated its commitment to both the economic development of Angola and the global energy market. With ongoing investments in both oil and LNG projects, CVX is poised to play a central role in the continued growth and diversification of Angola’s energy sector.

CVX's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, CVX has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like USA Compression Partners USAC, Oceaneering International OII and Suncor Energy SU, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

USA Compression Partners is valued at $2.83 billion. The company is a leading provider of natural gas compression services in the United States. USA Compression Partners specializes in the design, operation and maintenance of compression equipment for the energy sector, focusing on helping customers optimize their natural gas infrastructure.

Oceaneering International is valued at $2.43 billion. The company is a global provider of engineered services and products to the offshore energy, aerospace and defense industries. OII specializes in underwater robotics, remotely operated vehicles and subsea engineering solutions for offshore oil and gas exploration and production.

Suncor Energy is valued at $53.32 billion. It is a major Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, that specializes in the production of synthetic crude from the Athabasca oil sands. Suncor Energy manages a diverse portfolio that includes offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining across North America, and a large retail network under the Petro-Canada brand.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.