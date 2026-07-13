Chevron Extends WA Gas Supply Deal With Alinta Energy Through 2032

Chevron Corporation’s CVX Australian affiliate, Chevron Australia Pty Ltd, has signed a new long-term natural gas supply agreement with Alinta Energy, reinforcing its commitment to supporting Western Australia's (WA) energy security. Beginning in July 2027, Chevron will supply 46 petajoules of natural gas over five years from its interests in the Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities, as well as the North West Shelf Project.

The agreement extends a partnership spanning more than four decades and ensures a reliable source of natural gas for households, businesses and industrial customers across Western Australia. It also highlights the growing importance of long-term supply contracts as the state balances rising energy demand with the transition to a lower-carbon future.

Five-Year Agreement Secures Reliable Gas Supply

Under the agreement, Chevron will provide Alinta Energy with 46 petajoules of natural gas between 2027 and 2032. The supply will come from three of Western Australia's most significant gas assets — Gorgon, Wheatstone and the North West Shelf Project.

The long-term contract provides Alinta Energy with greater certainty over its fuel portfolio while helping ensure stable energy supplies for its retail and commercial customers.

CVX Is Supporting Western Australia's Energy Security

Chevron emphasized that its major LNG developments continue to play a vital role in the state's domestic energy market. According to the company, the Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities together supply approximately 40% of Western Australia's domestic gas needs.

Reliable natural gas remains essential for electricity generation, mining operations and other energy-intensive industries. By securing long-term supply, the agreement supports the continued availability of dependable and affordable energy throughout the state.

A Partnership Built Over Four Decades

The latest agreement builds on a long-standing relationship between Chevron and Alinta Energy that has existed for more than 40 years. Both companies highlighted the importance of trusted partnerships in maintaining consistent gas supplies and supporting customers during an evolving energy landscape.

For Alinta Energy, access to long-term production from established projects strengthens its ability to serve households, businesses and industrial users while adapting to changing energy demands.

A Long-Term Commitment to Reliable Gas Supply

The new agreement demonstrates Chevron's continued focus on maximizing the value of its Australian gas portfolio while supporting domestic energy needs. At the same time, it provides Alinta Energy with greater supply certainty from proven gas projects.

As Western Australia continues to require reliable energy alongside its transition toward lower-emission sources, partnerships like this are expected to remain an important part of maintaining energy security and supporting economic activity across the region.

CVX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Chevron is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world, with operations that span almost every corner of the globe. Currently, CVX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider some top-ranked stocks like Suncor Energy Inc. SU, Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. PARR and Imperial Oil Limited IMO, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Alberta-based Suncor Energy is Canada's premier integrated energy company. The company's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, conventional and offshore crude oil and gas production, petroleum refining and product marketing. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SU’s 2026 earnings indicates 114.2% year-over-year growth.

Houston, TX-based Par Pacific Holdings is a growth-oriented energy company supplying conventional and renewable fuels across the western United States. Its integrated platform sources crude, refines transportation fuels and distributes products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PARR’s 2026 revenues indicates 123.8% year-over-year growth.

Calgary-based Imperial Oil is one of the largest integrated oil companies of Canada, mainly engaged in oil and gas production, petroleum products refining and marketing and chemical business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMO’s 2026 earnings indicates 69.2% year-over-year growth.

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