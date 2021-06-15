Chevron expects to restart Australia's Gorgon Train 3 in coming weeks

SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N plans to restart Train 3 at the Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant off Western Australia in the "coming weeks", after it was shut for maintenance and weld inspections, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The Gorgon Train 3 turnaround continues to safely progress with LNG train restart activities expected in the coming weeks," he said, adding that the firm is continuing to deliver natural gas to its customers.

Train 3 at the Gorgon plant has been shut since late April, with weld inspections needed after problems were discovered in propane kettles in Trains 1 and 2 at the three-train, 15.6 million tonne per year plant, which accounts for nearly 5% of global LNG trade.

Repairs have been completed on the heat exchangers in Train 1 and Train 2, Chevron had said earlier this year.

Separately, the company is planning to conduct maintenance at its Wheatstone LNG facility, according to a notice on the company's website.

It is planning to shut more than one production train at the facility from Sept. 2 to Oct. 7 and is also planning to shut more than one and a half of an LNG train from April 4 to May 9, next year, the notice said.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Jason Neely)

