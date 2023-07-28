Chevron expects annual production at low-end of prior forecast

Adds details on forecast in update 2

July 28 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.Nsaid on Friday that its annual production forecast was near the low-end of its previously estimated range.

For the current quarter, Chevron said it was expecting upstream turnarounds and downtime to reduce production by about 110,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

