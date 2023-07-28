News & Insights

World Markets
CVX

Chevron expects annual production at low-end of prior forecast

Credit: REUTERS/GABY ORAA

July 28, 2023 — 06:41 am EDT

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

Adds details on forecast in update 2

July 28 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.Nsaid on Friday that its annual production forecast was near the low-end of its previously estimated range.

For the current quarter, Chevron said it was expecting upstream turnarounds and downtime to reduce production by about 110,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.