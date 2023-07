July 28 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N expects upstream turnarounds and downtime to reduce production by about 110,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the third quarter, the oil major said on Friday.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.