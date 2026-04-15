Chevron Expands Venezuela Heavy Oil Footprint in Asset Swap

Chevron Corporation CVX has taken a significant step to strengthen its position in Venezuela through a strategic asset swap agreement with Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (“PDVSA”). The deal, which follows the announcement made in March 2026, is designed to streamline asset portfolios while sharpening focus on high-value opportunities, particularly in the country’s vast heavy oil reserves.

This move underscores Chevron’s long-standing commitment to Venezuela, where it has maintained operations since 1923, and reinforces its role in supporting regional energy security. The company’s asset swap with PDVSA marks a strategic consolidation of its Venezuelan operations, prioritizing high-impact heavy oil assets while divesting less-aligned holdings. By increasing its stake in key joint ventures and expanding into new blocks, Chevron is positioning itself for production growth, improved efficiency and stronger competitiveness in a revitalizing energy market.

Key Terms of the Asset Swap

Under the agreement, Chevron will increase its stake in the Petroindependencia joint venture by 13.21%, bringing its total ownership to 49%. This marks a substantial expansion of its influence in one of Venezuela’s key heavy oil projects.

Additionally, the Petropiar joint venture — where Chevron holds a 30% stake — has been granted rights to develop the Ayacucho 8 block. Located in the prolific Orinoco Oil Belt, this area is a producing asset situated close to existing operations, offering clear synergies and operational efficiencies.

In exchange, Venezuela will receive Chevron’s interests in offshore gas assets, including Plataforma Deltana Blocks 2 and 3, along with a 25.2% stake in the Petroindependiente joint venture in western Venezuela.

CVX’s Strengthening Focus on Heavy Oil Assets

The deal reflects Chevron’s strategic pivot toward maximizing value from heavy crude projects in the Orinoco Belt. By consolidating its position in Petroindependencia and expanding Petropiar into Ayacucho 8, the company is aligning its portfolio with assets that offer scale, proximity and production upside.

Chevron executives highlighted that Ayacucho 8’s proximity to existing infrastructure will enhance development efficiency and reduce operational complexity. This approach aligns with the company’s disciplined capital allocation strategy.

Boosting Production and Long-Term Growth

Chevron’s joint ventures with PDVSA are already producing approximately 260,000 barrels per day — about a quarter of Venezuela’s total output. The new agreements are expected to support a potential 50% increase in production over the next two years within Chevron’s existing footprint.

The restructuring also positions Chevron to compete more effectively as Venezuela opens its energy sector to increased foreign investment following regulatory reforms.

Broader Industry Implications

The agreements come amid broader geopolitical and economic shifts, including efforts to revitalize Venezuela’s energy sector. They are among the first major expansion deals following reforms aimed at attracting international capital.

At the same time, Shell plc SHEL is expected to pursue a separate agreement to develop the Loran gas field, signaling renewed interest from global energy majors in the region. The potential reassignment of the area to Shell could offer the quickest route to initiate gas production from the 7.3 trillion cubic foot field, supplying Trinidad with the resources needed for LNG exports.

While Chevron focuses on heavy oil production, Shell is progressing on a broader mix of oil and gas initiatives. In March, Shell signed preliminary agreements with Venezuelan authorities and several engineering partners, including KBR and Baker Hughes.

Chevron’s Expanding Latin American Footprint

Beyond Venezuela, Chevron, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), maintains a strong presence across Latin America, with operations in countries such as Argentina and Guyana, and an exploration portfolio spanning Brazil, Suriname, Uruguay and Peru. The company currently holds around 35 active exploration blocks in the region, balancing near-term production with long-term growth opportunities.

Other Key Picks

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider other top-ranked stocks like California Resources Corporation CRC and Permian Resources Corporation PR. Both California Resources and Permian Resources sport a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

California Resources is an independent energy and carbon management company focused primarily on California. The company operates two reportable segments: oil and natural gas, and carbon management (Carbon TerraVault). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRC’s 2026 revenues indicates 2.8% year-over-year growth.

Midland, TX-based Permian Resources is an independent oil and gas company. The company solidifies its footprint in the Permian Basin as a major operator in one of the most productive oil regions in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PR’s 2026 earnings indicates 20.3% year-over-year growth.

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