Chevron Expands Gulf of Mexico Presence With Latest Lease Sale

Chevron Corporation CVX has reaffirmed its commitment to responsible offshore development through its participation in the latest lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico. The auction, conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, attracted several major industry players, including BP p.l.c. BP, Shell plc SHEL, Woodside Energy, LLOG Exploration and Anadarko, which placed high bids totaling $46.98 million in the Gulf of Mexico drilling rights sale held on Wednesday.

Chevron submitted successful bids for three offshore blocks, with total high bids nearing $11.5 million. The company’s participation highlights its continued focus on high-quality deepwater opportunities that support long-term energy supply and value creation.

A Strategic Basin for Chevron

For Chevron, the Gulf of Mexico remains one of the most important regions in its global portfolio. The basin offers large-scale resources along with some of the lowest carbon-intensity barrels in the company’s upstream operations.

Technological advances, improved project execution and strong safety performance have strengthened the competitiveness of deepwater development. These factors allow Chevron to efficiently bring new resources online while maintaining disciplined capital investment.

The region also benefits from a more predictable offshore leasing framework and competitive royalty structures, providing the regulatory clarity needed for long-term offshore investments.

Deepwater Resources Remain Essential

Although onshore shale production has grown rapidly in recent years, deepwater resources continue to play a critical role in supporting U.S. energy supply. Large offshore discoveries typically deliver long-life production, helping stabilize output and strengthen domestic energy security.

Chevron sees the Gulf of Mexico as a key contributor to meeting future energy demand while maintaining operational efficiency and environmental performance. Investments in the basin align with the company’s strategy to develop advantaged assets that can generate strong returns across market cycles.

Industry Participation in the Auction

The lease sale drew bids from several major energy companies. According to a livestreamed U.S. government auction, a single bid from BP accounted for nearly half of the total amount, which is considered the largest individual bid amounting to $21 million for a block in the Green Canyon area.

Shell also delivered a strong showing in the Gulf lease sale, underscoring its focus on responsible resource development and a lower-carbon future.

However, the industry participation was lower than in the previous Gulf sale, as out of the 15,000 blocks offered by the U.S. BOEM, only 25 attracted bids, which is significantly lower than the 181 blocks that received bids in the Gulf lease sale held in December 2025.

The auction still represents part of a long-term offshore leasing strategy supported by the administration of Donald Trump. The U.S. government plans to hold multiple lease sales in the region through 2040 to maintain steady development of offshore resources.

Chevron’s Long-Term Commitment

Chevron’s participation in the lease sale underscores its continued confidence in the Gulf of Mexico as a strategic energy hub. By securing additional exploration acreage, the company aims to expand its deepwater portfolio while supporting a reliable energy supply for the United States.

As offshore opportunities evolve, Chevron, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), remains focused on deploying advanced technology, maintaining industry-leading safety standards and responsibly developing resources that deliver long-term value for shareholders and the broader energy system.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.